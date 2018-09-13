Bob Evans sausage sold in Indiana part of national recall

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities Thursday announced a massive sausage recall of Bob Evans Farms pork, including some shipped to retailers in Indiana.

The sausage may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. The recall involves 46,734 pounds of pork sausage links.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 6785.” These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The raw sausage links were produced on Aug. 1. These products are subject to recall:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may send inquires to consume relations for Bob Evans Farms at 800-939-2338.