Baseball legend and Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker dies at 90

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the death of their radio play-by-play announcer and baseball legend Bob Uecker. He was 90.

Uecker was known in the baseball and entertainment world for his role as boozy announcer Harry Doyle in the ‘Major League’ movies. His catchphrase “Juuusst a bit outside” is the stuff of movie legends.

Uecker was an Army veteran, enlisting in 1954. He played baseball at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Belvoir in Virginia. After his service he signed a professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956.

Uecker served as the primary broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers for 54 seasons. He was a major league player, making his debut in 1962. He played for the Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. He won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1964.

Uecker became the announcer for the Brewers in 1971. He quickly became known for his self-deprecating wit and became a regular on late night talk shows and was dubbed “Mr. Baseball” by Johnny Carson.

Uecker played several roles on television and in the movies including Mr. Belvedere and the three Major League films. Uecker was famous for his Miller Lite commercials, humorously looking for his seats in the ‘front row.’

Uecker hosted an episode of SNL in 1984 and served as the ring announcer at Wrestlemania III. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

Uecker was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004, receiving the Ford C. Frick Award in recognition of his broadcasting career. The Brewers inducted him into their Ring of Honor in 2005. A statue of him stands outside American Family Field, honoring him along Brewers legends.