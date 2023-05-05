Body found in Fishers pond was missing man, police say

FISHERS (WISH) — According to a press release, Fishers Ind. Police and Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an unresponsive person yesterday in a pond on Harborvale Chase, which is near East 141st Street and Promise Road.

The Fishers Police Dive Team assisted in recovery efforts and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Investigators used Rapid DNA procedures to identify the man. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

The man was identified as 35-year-old James T. Hughes of Fishers, who was reported missing on April 30.

The Fishers Police Department is asking for help from residents in the Sedona Woods Neighborhood. Police would like to view any exterior camera footage in the area of Litchfield Place, Catalina Drive, Harborvale Chase, Dobbins Drive, Silverbell Lane and Wynngate Lane.

Previous coverage

Police investigating after body found in Fishers retention pond – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic (wishtv.com)