Body found in Madison County nature preserve

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man’s body was found in a nature preserve outside of Anderson on Monday morning is being treated as a homicide, the Maidson County sheriff’s office said.

Also, a “person of interest” has been identified as a suspect or a witness.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the man’s body was found at the Rangeline Nature Preserve just before 9 a.m. Rangeline Nature Preserve lies along the White River west of Mounds State Park. 

Investigators found the body Monday morning while searching for evidence from another case, but the sheriff’s office declined to say whether the cases are connected. Mellinger said the body had possibly been there for several days. 

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay says “there absolutely appears to be foul play.” She told The Herald Bulletin the body was being taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for identification. 

No other information has been released.

