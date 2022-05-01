News

Body found in St. Mary’s River in Fort Wayne

by: Alexis Mitchell and Ashley Fowler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man’s body was pulled from the St. Mary’s River in Fort Wayne on Sunday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A person found the body in the river by Promenade Park at around 10 a.m. and called 911.

At 10:21 a.m., the fire department recovered a body of an adult male.

Fort Wayne police say they do not know what happened or how the man’s body ended up in the river.

The investigation will be led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The Fort Wayne Police Department will assist.

