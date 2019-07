PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) – A body was found in this Orange County community as police searched Wednesday for a missing 23-year-old woman, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

The body was found in a wooded area near Northeast Third Street and Railroad Avenue in Paoli.

An autopsy is set for Friday to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.

Kaylea Hickman, 23, of Paoli, has been missing since Saturday.

Paoli is about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.