Body identified after man found deceased in east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The body of a man found deceased in an east side home.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the person has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Cline. A gunshot wound to the head has been determined as the cause of death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 3:11 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of East Tabor Street. They arrived and found a deceased person, said Patrolman Michael Hewitt with IMPD public affairs division.

Dwight Shotts, 42, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Police say Shotts owns the home on Tabor Street where the body was found.

This story has updated the spelling of the last name of the suspect.