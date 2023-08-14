Body of Bloomington man recovered from Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers say a Bloomington man’s body was recovered from Lake Monroe Sunday afternoon.

At 2:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Moore’s Creek after a report of a man going under the water and never coming back up.

Paul Bosler, 66, was found a short time later by the Indiana Conservation Officers with help from the Monroe County Dive Team. Bosley was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he died, police say.

Witnesses told officers that Bosley jumped off a boat to swim and never resurfaced after going underwater.

Police say no life jackets were used during the incident.