Body of Marine killed in NATO crash in Norway returned to US

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, of Leominster, Mass. Officials said an Osprey aircraft crashed Friday, March 18, 2022, in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing Capt. Reynolds, and three other Marines. The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Capt. Katrina Herrera via AP)

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — The body of a Marine officer killed during a NATO training exercise in Norway has been returned to his home in Massachusetts.

A plane carrying the remains of Capt. Ross Reynolds landed Saturday at Logan International Airport in Boston.

There it was met by his family and Gov. Charlie Baker. Six Marines loaded the casket into a hearse, which then was escorted to his hometown of Leominster, west of Boston.

Hundreds of city residents, many of them bearing U.S. and Marine Corps flags, lined the streets as the hearse made its way to a funeral home in neighboring Fitchburg.