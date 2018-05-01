Boil order issued for some Whiteland residents

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
boil-order-water_634912

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Some residents in Whiteland were cautioned before consuming drinking water Tuesday through a boil order. 

The Whiteland Water Department issued a drinking water boil order for residents in certain areas through Friday, May 4 at noon. 

Those areas include:

  • Walnut Street
  • Polar Street
  • Brewer Street
  • North and South State Street
  • Elm Street
  • Boone Street
  • Pearl Street from the railroad tracks to Elm Street
  • North Front Street from Main to Poplar Street
  • Main Street east of the railroad tracks

Officials are advising residents to boil their water for at least five minutes before consumption.

Tests will be performed until the water analysis comes back as satisfactory from a laboratory.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

