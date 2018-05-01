Boil order issued for some Whiteland residents

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Some residents in Whiteland were cautioned before consuming drinking water Tuesday through a boil order.

The Whiteland Water Department issued a drinking water boil order for residents in certain areas through Friday, May 4 at noon.

Those areas include:

Walnut Street

Polar Street

Brewer Street

North and South State Street

Elm Street

Boone Street

Pearl Street from the railroad tracks to Elm Street

North Front Street from Main to Poplar Street

Main Street east of the railroad tracks

Officials are advising residents to boil their water for at least five minutes before consumption.

Tests will be performed until the water analysis comes back as satisfactory from a laboratory.