Home/Latest News, Local, News/Indiana American issues boil water advisory for Noblesville, Fishers

News

Indiana American issues boil water advisory for Noblesville, Fishers

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana American Water issued a boil water advisory Monday for its customers in Noblesville and Fishers after a loss of pressure at the White River North water treatment facility.

Noblesville Schools students will use an eLearning day Tuesday due to the boil water advisory.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates precautionary boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a distribution system.

During the boil water advisory, the water company performs a series of tests to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards.

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

The advisory does not affect customers of Citizens Water in Hamilton County.

For more information on the boil water advisory, click here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

by: KEVIN FREKING, Associated PressKEVIN FREKING, Associated Press /

I

Trump flew to Louisiana for Monday’s night’s game at the New Orleans Superdome, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /

Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.