Indiana American issues boil water advisory for Noblesville, Fishers

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana American Water issued a boil water advisory Monday for its customers in Noblesville and Fishers after a loss of pressure at the White River North water treatment facility.

Noblesville Schools students will use an eLearning day Tuesday due to the boil water advisory.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates precautionary boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a distribution system.

During the boil water advisory, the water company performs a series of tests to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards.

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

The advisory does not affect customers of Citizens Water in Hamilton County.

