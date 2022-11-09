News

Book features crazy facts about former White House residents

Did you know that former president john Quincy Adams used to enjoy swimming nude in the Potomac River or that doctors once held a press conference to announce that Dwight Eisenhower had moved his bowels?

Both are true. There are lots of lost and forgotten stories about those occupants in the White House since John and Abigail Adams first moved in back in 1800.

Author and White House expert Hal Marcovitz joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share some more incredible and little-known facts.

He has a book full of similar stories called, “Painting the White House: And You Thought the White House Couldn’t Get Any Weirder.”

For more information, click here.