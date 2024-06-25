Boone Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help in hit-and-run investigation

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured on May 30 along County Road 1100 East, south of State Road 32 in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the bicyclist was hit from behind by a motor vehicle while traveling southbound on County Road 1100 East. The incident was initially reported in Hamilton County and reported to Boone County investigators on June 4.

Investigators said, “all leads have been exhausted” in their search for the suspect and the vehicle involved. The bicyclist, who was rendered unconscious and sustained serious injuries including broken bones and extensive bruising, is currently recovering.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. and involved a black motor vehicle, speeding southbound on County Road 1100 East. Another bicyclist traveling north stopped to help the injured bicyclist.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to come forward. Specifically, they are seeking surveillance footage from the area on May 30, they said, as well as any information that could help identify the suspect and vehicle.

Tips and information can be submitted to tips@co.boone.in.us or by calling the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412, referencing Boone County Case Number 24-BCSO-0375.