Boone County father killed himself and his kids, deputies say

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County investigators say a father killed his kids, then himself.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office believe 50-year-old Michael Hunn killed his children, 15-year-old Harrison Hunn and 13-year-old Shelby Hunn, before killing himself.

Michael Hunn’s death is believed to be self-inflicted. The children were found dead in their bedrooms at their home on County S 900 E about 2 miles north of Zionsville.

All were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Just after 10:30 Friday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the mother of the children, saying she had not heard from them since Thursday night. An hour before that, she had received a call from Zionsville Community Schools, saying that her children were absent from school.

The children had been staying with their father at his residence on County Road 900 East.

Investigators entered the home to find the three bodies and believe it to be a murder-suicide.

On Friday afternoon, Zionsville Community Schools released a statement, saying in part that counselors were providing grief counseling for students:

Our entire school community grieves the loss of two students killed in a tragedy at their home. Counselors are providing grief counseling and gathering time for our students to remember their lost classmates. Parents of students from the impacted schools are asked to engage with their children this evening and across the weekend. Counseling teams will be available on Monday as well. We refer all persons to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen’s office for details of the tragedy.

