News

Boris Becker sentenced to two-and-a-years in jail over bankruptcy charges

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29, 2022. - Former tennis star Boris Becker will learn on Friday whether he faces a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing 825,000 euros ($866,500) of debt and shares in a tech firm. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail on Friday for flouting the terms of his bankruptcy in 2017, the UK’s PA media reported.

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old Becker, a former world No. 1 and three-time Wimbledon champion, was found guilty of four offences relating to his bankruptcy, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, according to the Insolvency Service.

During the sentencing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Becker, supported by partner Lilian de Carvalho, wore a grey suit, white shirt, and a striped tie in the Wimbledon colors of green and purple.

Judge Deborah Taylor, who handed down the sentence, said the former tennis player will serve half the sentence.

“I take into account what has been described as your fall from grace. You have lost your career and reputation and all of your property as a result of your bankruptcy,” said the judge, according to PA.

“You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy.

“While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017, meaning he was legally obliged to disclose all his assets.

The German made tennis history when he won Wimbledon aged 17 in 1985 and went on to win five more grand slam titles over the next 11 years.

He has remained active in the tennis world since retiring from the sport, notably as the coach of Novak Djokovic and through frequent media appearances as a commentator and pundit.

According to PA, Becker’s lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw told the court that the “proceedings have destroyed his career entirely and ruined any further prospect of earning an income.”

“His reputation is in tatters,” added Laidlaw. “He will not be able to find work and will have to rely on the charity of others if he is to survive.”