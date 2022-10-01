News

Borrowers can now apply for student loan forgiveness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those who are eligible to apply for student loan forgiveness offered by the Biden Administration can do so beginning Oct. 1st by filling out a form online.

In August, President Biden announced his administration would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt, $20,000 for those who have Pell Grants.

However, if your loan is part of the Federal Family Education Loan program, or a Perkins loan, you are not eligible unless you consolidated those loans before Sept. 29th of this year.

Private loans are also ineligible for the loan forgiveness.