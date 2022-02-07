News

Bosma Enterprises launches E-commerce site

Bosma Enterprises trains and employs blind and visually impaired Hoosiers. (photo provided)
by: Wes Mills
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Bosma Enterprises, which provides employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired, has launched an e-commerce site to sell its surgical gloves. Until now, the nonprofit was distributing its nitrile exam gloves mostly to the nation’s Veterans Affairs hospitals and other health systems.

Through online sales, Bosma will make the gloves available to individual medical practices and other healthcare offices.

“Pushing our business into the e-commerce space is an incredible step towards our organization’s growth and supporting the ability of our customers to operate as safely as possible,” said Bosma President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Mittman.

The launch of the e-commerce site comes as the organization celebrates a milestone. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bosma has distributed more than 1.4 billion gloves. The organization says its Performance Pro gloves meet quality standards for use with chemotherapy drugs, medical application, medical use and food contact.

Bosma says each purchase, whether through its new e-commerce site or traditional distribution channels, supports training programs for people who are blind or visually impaired. Click here to learn more.

