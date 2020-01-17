Boston company to open stores at NSA Crane

CRANE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Navy has awarded a $30 million contract to a company headquartered in Boston for work in southwest Indiana. Noble Sales Co. Inc. says it will operate two commercial retail stores at Naval Support Activity Crane, as well as an e-commerce website for customers on the base.

Noble says the stores will provide on-site bench stock, automated forecasting, demand planning, inventory management, supplier onboarding, and customer service to the Naval Facilities Command Public Works Department. Chief Executive Officer Tom Noble says the services will help NSA Crane cut costs and increase productivity.

Noble provides supply chain management services, including logistics and technical support, procurement, inventory, and distribution management, according to its website. The company serves a variety of clients, including the U.S. military, as well as federal, state, and local governments.

The company will provide the services for five years, per the terms of the contract, with an option to extend work for six months. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center in Virginia is the contracting activity.