Bottleworks Market After Dark taking place this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks District is brewing up some nighttime twists this weekend.

Bottleworks Indy is hosting its “Market After Dark” event on Saturday, which features local pop-up vendors, food and drinks, and live music.

Catherine Haynes, manager of the Garage Food Hall, Joined Daybreak on Friday to serve up some drinks that will be available Saturday night.

Bottleworks After Dark will take place at the Garage Food Hall from 4-10 p.m.

