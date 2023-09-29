Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Bottleworks Market After Dark taking place this weekend

Bottleworks market after dark

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bottleworks District is brewing up some nighttime twists this weekend.

Bottleworks Indy is hosting its “Market After Dark” event on Saturday, which features local pop-up vendors, food and drinks, and live music.

Catherine Haynes, manager of the Garage Food Hall, Joined Daybreak on Friday to serve up some drinks that will be available Saturday night.

Bottleworks After Dark will take place at the Garage Food Hall from 4-10 p.m.

Watch the video above to learn more.

(Provided Photo/Geronimo Hospitality Group)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Discover the spookiest, family-friendly Halloween...
Local News /
Utah, Arizona, and Colorado will...
National News /
Trump fraud trial in NY...
News /
September’s full harvest moon is...
National News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving female US...
National News /
Indiana governor breaks ground on...
Indiana News /
McCarthy doesn’t have the votes...
Political News /