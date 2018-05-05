Boy, 7, drowns at southeast side water park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the drowning of a 7-year-old boy at the Indy Island indoor aquatic park.

Medics were called to the aquatic park, located at Raymond Park, at 8575 E. Raymond Street, at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a public information officer with Indianapolis EMS.

Medics transported the child to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, EMS confirmed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be conducting the death investigation but it is being treated as an accidental drowning, according to Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD public affairs.

No other information was immediately available.