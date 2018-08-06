Boy found with gun at Maconaquah High School

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WISH) – A 14-year-old boy is in police custody after he was found with two knives and a replica handgun that fires rubber bullets Monday afternoon at Maconaquah High School, authorities said.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a fax that investigators believe the boy was waiting behind the school to make contact with a female student who is a former acquaintance of his.

A school maintenance worker initially confronted the boy and ordered the child to place the replica handgun, which was in a holster, on the ground. The boy complied, and school officials subsequently surrounded him prior to the arrival of police.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. The boy is a resident of Miami County, the fax said. It did not give the boy’s name.

The release did not say where the boy was being held on a pending charge of carrying a weapon on school property. The Marion County Prosecutor’s and Probation offices were part of the investigation, the fax said.

Bunker Hill is about 55 miles north of Indianapolis and near Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base.