FILE – In this July 31, 2005 file photo, Boy Scouts salute as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Boy Scout Jamboree in Bowling Green, Va. In 2019, financial threats to the Boy Scouts have intensified as multiple states consider adjusting their statute-of-limitations laws so that victims of long-ago child sex-abuse have a […]

(WISH) – The Boy Scouts of America is facing more sexual abuse allegations after hundreds of former scouts have come forward.

USA Today reports a new lawsuit claims lawyers have identified 350 abusers who are not already in the Boy Scouts’ own disciplinary files.

The lawsuit goes on to claim the organization did not adequately vet volunteers and hid the extent of the sexual abuse scandal.