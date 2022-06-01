News

Brahms, Radiohead unite in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra ‘Uncharted’ performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is giving music lovers the chance to experience a mash-up of music by German composer Johannes Brahms and British rockers Radiohead.

Conductor Steve Hackman is back again with the ISO, this time marrying an unlikely duo in the ISO’s ‘Uncharted Series’. Combining Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and Radiohead’s critically acclaimed album ‘OK Computer’, audiences are in for a whirlwind of a performance.

Utilizing a full symphony orchestra with three vocal soloists, the multi-hyphenate visionary Hackman will weave Brahms’ classical legacy in with Radiohead’s alternative melodies.

The second performance of the Uncharted Series is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

For more information and tickets, visit the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s website.