Bravo’s ‘Flipping Exes’ star Nina Klemm takes Indy Home Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 98th annual Indianapolis Home Show wraps up 10 days of home design and inspiration this weekend.

But the one-stop shop still has plenty going on at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Bravo’s “Flipping Exes” star Nina Klemm will speak Saturday and Sunday on the South Pavilion main stage.

“Season 1 of ‘Flipping Exes’ just wrapped and what better where to celebrate than share clips and stories in Indianapolis where the show was filmed,” said Klemm.

The realtor will also be sharing tips and design trends for 2020.

“My advice is to keep in simple. Trends move fast and if you keep it simple, you won’t have to do a total renovation every few years. You can change the backslash or accents,” added Klemm.

The more than 900 vendors will be on hand helping home owners spruce up their living spaces.

The show also features a wine bar, a garden pub and plenty of interactive exhibits.

The Indianapolis Home Show has two days left. Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets can click here and type in “WISH” to get discounted tickets for the show.