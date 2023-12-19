Break-in reported at north side Indianapolis private school

A sign outside Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School on the north side of Indianapolis. The school reported a break-in at the building on Dec. 18, 2023. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School officials on Monday reported a break-in had occurred in the building.

The school, located off West 86th Street on the north side, said in a statement to parents that the break-in happened near the science lab on the school’s bottom level. A broken window was located near the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, as well as school resource officers, secured the area and cleared it before students arrived. No one was injured during the break-in.

The school also says that the campus is “functioning normally” and there is no current threat.

School officials did not specify when the break-in occurred. They say IMPD is working to gather more information on the incident.