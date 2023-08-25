2 dead after shootings a minute apart on Indy’s east side

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD car (WISH Photo)

UPDATE: IMPD detectives say they determined the two fatal shootings were connected and one of the two homicides is expected to be determined as self-defense. Detectives did not provide details on which homicide will be ruled as self-defense or the circumstances around it.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Two men died following two shootings a minute apart on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

At 10:32 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ridgeview Drive. When officers arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene a short time later.

At 10:33 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Pasadena Street. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man was critically injured and taken to a hospital. IMPD said Friday morning that he did not survive.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and both victims were shot at a gas station, Weilhammer says.

Police are looking for a third person who might be involved. No arrests have been made.

The Marion County Coroner identified the victims as 39-year-old Bryant Pinner and 21-year-old Contrealveon Carr.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail her at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.