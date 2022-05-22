Breaking News

Formula planes arrive at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first baby formula flights from Germany are headed to Indianapolis, and should get to the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A truck has transported more than 71 thousand pounds of baby formula. It was at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday.

The U.S. government says the formula was loaded onto two U.S. Air Force planes because there were no civilian planes available.

The hope is this will help with formula shortage in Indiana.

