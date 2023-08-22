IMPD releases bodycam video that shows officer shoot armed man in back as he ran away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam footage Tuesday afternoon from an early August police shooting that killed 49-year-old Gary Harrell.

Around 9:40 a.m. Aug. 3, IMPD North District Officer Douglas Correll conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of North Parker Avenue for a car, driven by Harrell, driving recklessly.

Harrell exited his vehicle before Correll left his police car to speak with Harrell. Officers say Harrell began a brief verbal exchange with Correll before walking back to the driver’s side of his car.

Officer Correll can be heard on bodycam footage telling Harrell to not return to his car, but Harrell reentered his vehicle.

Police say as Correll continued to speak with Harrell, Harrell exited his car, holding a gun in his right hand and his cell phone in his left. He fled the scene on foot.

Correll is seen running after Harrell, commanding Harrell to, “Stop it, drop it.” Correll then drew his IMPD-issued weapon and shot twice, striking Harrell once. Police say that Correll fired his weapon while Harrell was still holding his firearm.

A second officer arrived and secured Harrell’s handgun. The five-shot .357 revolver was located on a driveway where Harrell dropped it. Police say the gun was loaded with five rounds.

Harrell was given medical aid by emergency services and taken to IU Methodist Hospital. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No officers or nearby residents were injured in the shooting.

The video contains graphic images, and viewer discretion is advised.

Statements

Today, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) finally released body cam footage — nearly 20 days after 49-year-old Gary Harrell was fatally shot by a police officer following a traffic stop. And it revealed what Harrell’s family already had suspected: He was shot in the back while running in fear from police officers. The recent police-involved shooting continues to follow an unacceptable pattern within the ranks of IMPD, according to leaders of the Black Church Coalition (BCC) of Faith in Indiana. As with other cases, a police officer who clearly did not follow training protocols shoots a person, typically a Black man, and is placed on administrative leave with pay for a period of time — only to be reinstated without consequences. The coalition is calling for the firing of the IMPD officer involved in the shooting of Harrell, who was stopped on Aug. 3, 2023 near 34th Street and Parker Avenue on the city’s Eastside. “It is clear from the bodycam footage that the officer broke the training policy,” said Pastor Peris Lester of Phillips Temple CME Church, which is located three miles from the shooting. “Why is he still being paid when IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has fired officers for lesser offenses? Why is the taking of a human life not a concern of the chief of police in Indianapolis?” IMPD not only shows little to no respect for life in these deadly shootings, the department continues to act in its own self-interest — further sowing seeds of distrust among the community, especially the city’s black and brown residents, BCC leaders said. “IMPD Chief Taylor needs to lead now,” said Pastor Darrell Brooks of New Liberty Baptist Church. “He has abdicated responsibilities in far too many of these cases. It is imperative he leads and fires the officer who killed Gary Harrell to restore some resemblance of trust in this department. If he doesn’t lead during this moment, he needs to step aside.” The BCC also is demanding that U.S. District Attorney Zachary Myers conduct an immediate civil rights investigation into the department for a pattern of excessive uses of force on Black citizens in Indianapolis. An independent investigation from the Department of Justice is critical to providing Harrell’s grieving family with answers and alleviating the public’s distrust in the institutions that are meant to serve and protect them, BCC leaders said. IMPD’s lack of transparency follows a pattern in which the department is allowed to set the terms for its own internal investigations where accountability ultimately never happens, BCC leaders said. Currently, the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating the fatal shooting, according to police reports. Black Church Coalition, Faith in Indiana