Breaking News

Police respond to ‘incident’ at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple police departments are responding to Greenwood Park Mall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers have been sent to assist the Greenwood Police Department with an “incident” at the mall.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.