Shot fired at police on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shot was fired at officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the city’s near east side on Thursday.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were searching for a suspect who was wanted on a warrant in a firearms investigation near the 5100 block of East 21st Street. When the officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he fled on foot while holding a handgun, initiating a foot pursuit with officers.

During the foot pursuit, an officer heard a gunshot and saw dirt fly up directly in front of him.

No officers were injured in the shooting and no officers discharged their weapons.

Police say after hearing the gunshot, officers lost sight of the suspect as he continued to run away. Officers quickly surrounded the area where the suspect was last seen.

Using technology and investigative techniques, officers located the suspect inside a residence in the 1900 block of Hawthorne Lane. The suspect was believed to be the only person inside the home and stayed barricaded for several hours.

According to a release, IMPD SWAT pushed open the door of the home with an armored vehicle after several attempts to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. The suspect began throwing fireworks at officers and setting them off inside.

SWAT deployed tear gas in an attempt to get the suspect outside the home. SWAT entered the house to search for the suspect and located him inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, who were staged at a nearby intersection, transported the suspect to an area hospital in critical condition.

A handgun was located in the suspect’s lap, police say.

Homicide Investigators from the Critical Incident Response Team have taken the lead on the criminal investigation, which is standard procedure in an investigation involving shots fired at a law enforcement officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case and make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.