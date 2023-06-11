Breast cancer advocates empowering women to know their cancer risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women. A local non-profit based in Indianapolis has now joined the fight against breast cancer.

Pink-4-Ever Ending Disparities‘ mission is to break down barriers for women facing breast cancer, especially those uninsured or with insurance that doesn’t cover the cost of mammograms.

Pink-4-Ever’s latest campaign, “What’s Your Power Play,” in partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics, aims to empower women by encouraging them to “know their risk” through a personal breast risk assessment test.

Early detection plays a crucial role in improving survival rates. Data shows that black women, for a variety of reasons, are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer in more aggressive forms.

Experts also say those with a family history of breast cancer should be screened as early as 30. However, many women face challenges in accessing yearly mammograms.

Pink-4-ever recognizes the importance of overcoming these barriers, particularly for women of color. They offer free breast mammograms to those in need, ensuring no one is left behind.

Lisa Hayes, the executive director of Pink-4-Ever and a breast cancer survivor, shared with News 8 about the importance of timely care and treatment for black women.

“It was really, really important for all women, but in particular black women, to move through that breast health continuum of care timely so that they have a screening and there’s not too much delay between their follow-up tests,” Hayes said.

Hayes also says that if someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, getting connected to treatment resources in a timely manner is critical, so the breast cancer doesn’t become too advanced.

The organization has also launched the Breast Cancer Advocate Program, inviting individuals to become trained breast health advocates.

These advocates are crucial in supporting breast cancer patients by sharing information about resources, providing a listening ear, and even accompanying someone newly diagnosed to doctor’s appointments.