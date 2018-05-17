British driver prepares for Indy qualifying, keeps eye on royal wedding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The royal wedding takes place Saturday. However, if you’re an IndyCar driver from England, your focus is on qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

British driver Max Chilton and his new bride Chloe sat down with 24-Hour News 8’s Indy 500 correspondent Laura Steele to discuss whether they miss being at home during all the festivities, and how Max plans to celebrate if he wins the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Click the video to see more from Max and Chloe’s own spectacular wedding, as well as how they are able to enjoy a taste of home while on the road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.