INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of our own has been picked as one of the “Best Things” about Indianapolis.

News 8’s Brooke Martin has been picked by IndyStar readers as Indy’s “Best TV Personality” in the paper’s “2019 Best Things” poll.

The paper says 6,000 nominations were made and nearly 100,000 votes were cast.

Thank you to everyone who voted for Brooke!

