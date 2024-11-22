42°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
42° Indianapolis

Brookville man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in intersection

Driver arrested for drugs after he was found passed out

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 39-year-old Brookville man was arrested Thursday after Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered him passed out in the middle of an intersection in central Franklin County.

On Thursday evening, deputies responded to a report of a man unconscious in the intersection of Oxford Pike and Whitcomb Road. After arriving, deputies found Elbert A. Issacs, 39, of Brookville, unresponsive.

After several attempts, authorities were able to wake Issacs.

Investigators said they discovered several types of drugs and a handgun in Issacs’ possession. As a result, he was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to drug possession.

Issacs was taken to the Franklin County Jail, where he remains in custody. Authorities have not disclosed the specific types of drugs found during the search.

(Provided Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Department)
(Provided Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Department)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Martinsville at New Palestine;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Crown Point at Westfield;...
High School - The Zone /
Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as surging...
Indiana Pacers /
Samage Teel scores 20, Indiana...
Sports /
Broken Housing: How Indy’s public...
Political News /
Fans excited to be the...
Local News /
Last of 3 convicted for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana reports first flu deaths...
Health Spotlight /