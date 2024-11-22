Brookville man arrested for drugs after being found unconscious in intersection

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 39-year-old Brookville man was arrested Thursday after Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered him passed out in the middle of an intersection in central Franklin County.

On Thursday evening, deputies responded to a report of a man unconscious in the intersection of Oxford Pike and Whitcomb Road. After arriving, deputies found Elbert A. Issacs, 39, of Brookville, unresponsive.

After several attempts, authorities were able to wake Issacs.

Investigators said they discovered several types of drugs and a handgun in Issacs’ possession. As a result, he was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to drug possession.

Issacs was taken to the Franklin County Jail, where he remains in custody. Authorities have not disclosed the specific types of drugs found during the search.

(Provided Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Department)