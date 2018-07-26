Brownsburg councilor, community react to viral library idea

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — One Brownsburg town councilor’s Facebook post discussing the idea of closing down local libraries has caused a social media storm.

Councilor Brian Jessen posed a question to his Facebook followers on Sunday from his professional Brownsburg Town Council page, asking for a response to an opinion essay called “Amazon Should Replace Local Libraries to Save Taxpayers Money,” which was published in the online version of Forbes Magazine. In the essay, which was posted Saturday and later removed from the Forbes website, Long Island University economics professor Panos Mourdoukoutas outlined a plan to do away with taxpayer-funded library branches and replace them with brick-and-mortar Amazon bookstores. Mourdoukoutas argued the idea would save taxpayers money and enhance the value of Amazon’s stock.

Hundreds of comments and interactions followed Jessen’s Facebook post about the essay, the vast majority responding negatively to such a plan.

“I think replacing the library with a bookstore is a terrible idea. My children and I spend easily 10 hours a week there,” wrote one resident.

“You have missed the boat on this one,” wrote another resident.

Most of the comments focused on the essay, but others began to challenge Jessen’s reason for posting. Some said the post implied endorsement; others said he was just stirring the pot.

“You are out of your ever lovin’ mind,” one person wrote, “Libraries are the most democratic institutions in the country. The only place where everyone is welcome. Brian, you need to wash your hands, you just typed something obscene. No, I’m not kidding.”

Several of the people who left comments on Jessen’s page met with News 8 to share their opinions on camera.

“I just don’t know what his endgame is, to be honest,” said Jenn Cox, who frequents the Brownsburg Public Library. “As a town councilman, you shouldn’t be asking, in my opinion, that question. Because that is a taxing entity that is important. We need libraries as much as we need a police department, as much as we need a fire department.”

“I think people are a little bit suspicious,” said Judy Kenninger, another resident of Brownsburg. “There’s a lot of debate over what are appropriate uses of public money.”

“I have no intention of closing a library. I’m not looking into closing a library, and that’s not something I would be in support of,” Jessen told News 8 on Thursday. “I asked for feedback. I didn’t say that this was my position, I want to do this. So if people would actually take five minutes and read the entire post, they’d have better reaction.”

Jessen says for the last two years, he has frequently posted thought-provoking articles to his Facebook page to encourage discussion among constituents: “Get the pulse of the people, hearing what people have to say, and it gets people talking. I think the more we talk to each other, the better things are.”

He said he was pleasantly surprised at the public’s response because it indicated how much the community values the Brownsburg Public Library, a sentiment several residents agreed on.

“I think the end result was a lot of people came out and said, ‘We love our library,'” said Tanya Shelburne, who lives in Brownsburg. “I think he’s just trying to be vocal and share some new innovative ideas, and some may work and some may not. And I don’t think too many people were too fond of this idea.”