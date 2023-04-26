Brownsburg school employees charged after forcing student to eat his own vomit

BROWNSBURG Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Community School Corporation announced in a press release today that two special education staff members are being terminated after investigation found they mistreated a special education student.

Brownsburg Police have also announced charges against the two staff members as well as 3 other teaching staff. One staff member is a third-party contractor from K1ds Count Therapy.

According to Brownsburg police, the Brownsburg Community School Police reported that a student had been mistreated during lunch at Brown Elementary in February.

Police say that through interviews and reviews of evidence, a teacher allegedly told the victim that if he vomited, he would be required to eat what he threw up.

Another teacher who was present, provided a tray for the child to vomit on.

After the child vomited, a third staff member provided a spoon that the child was told to use to consume his vomit.

Two other staff members were present and witnessed the incident, according to police. Those staff have been placed on administrative leave pending BCSC School Board rulings.

Charges announced by the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office are as follows:

Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Sara Seymour, 27 years of age, was charged with Neglect of a Dependent as a Level 6 felony, and Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aid Debra Kanipe, 63 years of age, was charged with Neglect of a Dependent as a Level 6 felony, and Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Julie Taylor, 48 years old, was charged with Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aid Kristen Mitchell, 38 years of age, was charged with Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Kids Count Registered Behavioral Technician Megan King, 24 years of age, was charged with Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

According to police, Seymour advised the victim that he would be made to eat his vomit, Taylor provided the tray for the child to vomit on. Kanipe provided the spoon the child was made to eat the vomit with. Mitchell and King were present and witnessed the incident.

