‘Building Indiana’ event to educate young architects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a special story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a visit to the Indiana State Museum and spoke with Gail Brown about the “Building Indiana” event.

The event allows for kids to explore and interact with construction equipment.

The event is only in place for Saturday and is free for members. Click here for more information.

Wolfsie also got a special performance toward the end of his tour. Check out the video to see!