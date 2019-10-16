Bullet grazes Family Dollar clerk during armed robbery

A camera viewfinder shows the sign at a Family Dollar store at 3712 E. 25th St. on the night of Oct. 15, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bullet grazed a Family Dollar clerk during an armed robbery Tuesday night on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to the robbery of a business in progress at the Family Dollar, 3712 E. 25th St. That’s just off North Sherman Drive north of Interstate 70.

The suspect fled, but police said they did not have a description of the person. The police would not say whether the robber took anything.

The door to the store was locked about 10 p.m.

It was unknown whether customers were in the store when the robbery happened.