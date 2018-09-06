Bullet strikes Indy woman’s mattress as she sleeps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman in Indianapolis was awakened in the middle of the night, after a bullet pierced through her mattress. She said she has no idea why her home was hit in a flurry of gunfire.

Cynthia White said she was in a deep, peaceful sleep just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday when she heard two pops. At first she thought it was outside.

But it wasn’t.

There was a bullet lodged in Cynthia White’s closet. The other hit the mattress she slept on.

“It sound like someone had hit my bed with something hard,” she said.

The bullet was within inches of hitting the Amazon employee.

“I don’t know I’m speechless so I’m still trying to decide what I’m going to do,” she said.

“If my bed were on the opposite side of the room, I would have been hit,” White added, referring to the bullet that hit her closet.

She’s terrified.

“You can punch this wall and it caves in. It’s just dry board,” she said as she knocked on her walls.

She said she feels trapped where she should feel safe.

“To think that you’re in a home you’re safe in but really you’re in a cardboard home,” she said.

“There’s nowhere to go when bullets are flying.”

Wednesday morning, they were flying for reasons she doesn’t understand. And she wasn’t alone.

A police report indicates next door a stray bullet hit a window in a child’s bedroom. News 8 was told no one was inside then.

But the events still put a jolt in White.

“I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel comfortable,” she said.

Wednesday night, she said she will sleep on that same mattress. But it’s not by choice. She said she has nowhere else to go.

If you have any information on these shots fired, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.