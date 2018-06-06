Burger King employee in Bedford diagnosed with hepatitis A

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A food worker in Bedford was found to have hepatitis A.

The Lawrence County Health Department said an employee worked while ill at the Burger King at 2601 W. 16th St. from May 16-24.

The health department said that an employee handled food and drink at the restaurant.

It is recommended that anyone that ate there from May 22-24 receive a vaccination by June 7. The health department also says it is rare for patrons to become infected due to an infected food handler.

You can receive a vaccination at the health department at 2419 Mitchell Road.

Anyone else that ate at that location in that time range is asked to monitor their health for hepatitis A symptoms, wash their hands frequently and stay at home if symptoms develop.

