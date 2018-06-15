Burned body found at west side home was 20-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered when firefighters went to put out a small fire at a home Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Crews were called after 1 a.m. to the home in the 1100 block of North Warman Avenue on the west side. That’s north of 10th Street between North Tibbs and North Belmont avenues.

The body was so severely burned it was unrecognizable.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Melissa Runnels. On Friday night, the coroner’s office said Runnels had died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.