Business expansion to add high-paying jobs in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A smile stretched across the face of Mayor Steve Collier as he talked about the city in northeastern Marion County.

He’s smiling about new housing developments popping up. Recently, crews broke ground on a new police station, and Lawrence School District is one of the fastest growing districts in the state.

What may have increased the distance of Collier’s smile is that, in August, Meyer Plastics decided to expand into Lawrence. Currently, Meyer Plastics sits on the 5100 block of East 65th Street in Indianapolis, between Allisonville Road and Binford Boulevard.

The plastic manufacturer will add 80 to 100 high-paying jobs. Crews have been building a manufacturing plant near Sunnyside Road and Pendleton Pike. The plant will become neighbors with Incrediplex, a popular recreation center.

Collier could not give a lot of details but hinted that more announcements are in the works.

“We’ve become very business-friendly here in the city of Lawrence. I think there are things that are happening around this area, and we are one of the safer places to live,” Collier said.