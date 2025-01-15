Big game, big spread: New survey says Americans put good food above halftime show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about a proposed external revenue service, the end of Amazon Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” program, and how food sets the mood for big games.

Trump floats idea of External Revenue Service

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will create an External Revenue Service upon his return to the White House. The office will collect all foreign-sourced revenue, such as tariffs.

Trump added that the ERS would be established on inauguration day, Jan. 20.

The president-elect has singled out Mexico and Canada with a threat of a 25% tariff, and has also said he will stop “business” with countries who refuse to take back illegal migrants who have been deported.

FDA proposes label changes for food and drinks

The FDA is proposing new nutrition labels on the front of food and beverage products.

The move is aimed at changing eating habits associated with soaring rates of obesity and diet-related illness.

The proposal is designed so people can easily read the contents of a food item.

Amazon saying goodbye to Try Before You Buy

Amazon is ending its Try Before You Buy service, which allows its prime customers to try out a half-dozen apparel items at a time for a week before deciding which ones they want to keep, on Jan. 31.

An Amazon spokesperson says the company heard from customers that they prefer to shop from amazon’s broader selection of clothing and accessories, which offers more choice and faster delivery speeds compared to the narrower selection and longer delivery times for Try Before You Buy items.

Women and Gen Z are ‘most stressed’ Americans

New research finds that women and Gen Z are the most stressed Americans.

Stagnant wages, increasing student loan debt, and the gender wage gap all contribute to financial generational divides, according to a credit one bank survey.

The new research also revealed that less than 10% of Americans learned about personal finance in school.

Credit One bank concluded that more than 50% of Generation Z enter adulthood without a formal education in financial literacy

Food sets the mood for big games

A new survey says 1 in 4 respondents are more interested in the food than the big game, and 54% believe that the food spread has the power to make or break the entire experience.

Food also proved to be more exciting than the commercials or the halftime show.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Tums, found people’s favorite game day foods include barbecue (34%), hot wings (33%), seven-layer dip (24%), brownies (22%), chicken tenders/nuggets (22%), nachos (21%), and pizza.