$24 million project set for downtown Noblesville

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:39 PM EDT

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A big development project is planned for downtown Noblesville.

The Levinson will include more than 80 apartments plus 51,000 square feet of commercial space and a four-level parking garage. The $24 million project would stretch along Maple Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets. That's just a half-block from the Noblesville Square.

The city council will hear the proposal at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

If approved, construction is expected to start in March and finished by fall of 2020. 

