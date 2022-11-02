Business

2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider are shown in July 2018 at 12802 Hamilton Crossing Blvd., Carmel, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant.

The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told state authorities.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent, says a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The notice issued Monday did not give a reason for the layoffs.

The layoffs come as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, affecting loans for everything including vehicles.

In another notice to the state, Lake Forest, Illinois-based Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. announced it was closing its facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Tenneco makes ride control and emissions products for vehicles.

All of the employees will be offered jobs with other Tenneco Clean Air locations.

“The action is due to the loss of business that generates approximately 22% of the revenue at the Jeffersonville location,” the notice said.

Jeffersonville is across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Tenneco’s action on Tuesday came a day after it announced third-quarter total revenue of $4.9 billion, up 14% year-over-year.