2 e-commerce businesses to close, lay off 217

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis e-commerce provider and another just south of the capitol city plan to lay a collective total of more than 200 employees.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development this week published notices received from Pitney Bowes in Greenwood and Kenco Logistics in Indianapolis.

Pitney Bowes by March 23 will close its Johnson County fulfillment center at 1415 Collins Road. That’s northeast of the I-65 interchange for East Worthsville Road. The closure will result in 107 job cuts.

Pitney Bowes’ notice cited “changing business needs” as the reason behind the closure. It came after the company announced 300 layoffs in 2023.

The company opened its Greenwood facility in 2018.

A statement from Pitney Bowes to News 8 said:

“We have made the decision to consolidate our Fulfillment business into our Hebron, Kentucky site. As a result, we have provided approximately 85 employees and 15 temps in Greenwood with WARN notifications. In addition, our employees were provided severance and job search assistance. The Greenwood facility is currently listed on the market for sub-lease.”

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, Kenco Logistics plans to close its facility at 202 S. Belmont Ave. That’s northwest of the I-70 interchange for South Harding Street in west Indianapolis.

The notice to the state says the facility will close March 19, and 110 jobs will be lost. No reason was given for the closure. The company announced in 2022 that it was opening an e-commerce facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Kenco is a top-ranked, third-party logistics service provider.

