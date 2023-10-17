2 Indiana companies confirm layoffs totaling 126 workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana companies have confirmed layoffs this month, with a total of 126 workers to let go, according to two WARN notices filed with the state.

GDIT (General Dynamics Information Technology) will permanently lay off 70 workers at its site in Odon, Indiana. Layoffs will take effect Oct. 31.

The company describes itself as “a global technology and professional services company that delivers consulting, technology, and mission services to every major agency across the U.S. government, defense, and intelligence community.” The company does work connected to Crane.

No reason were given for the layoffs.

Exo-s is laying off 56 workers effective this week at its facility in Howe, Indiana.

The company says the layoffs are temporary, but did not give a reason why or when workers might be recalled.

Exo-s describes itself as “With over 50 years of experience, Exo-s is a designer and manufacturer of plastic functional systems using the injection and blow molding process.