2 retailers to join St’Artup at downtown Stutz Building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two retailers, one offering hair care products and another selling urban sportswear, will be the newest additions to an Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development project designed to help entrepreneurs grow.

St’Artup 317 matches entrepreneurs with real estate opportunities. The new retailers will be among others in the Stutz Building, 1060 N. Capitol Ave.

HBH Professional sells products for the “health, vitality, and unique beauty of Black hair,” said a news release issued Tuesday from Metropolitan Development. Husband and wife D’Angelo and A’Bryanna Williams began HBH, which stands for “Hello Beautiful Hair,” in 2022.

Ron Williams started the online clothing brand Nate Redd in 2013. The release said, “The name ‘Nate Redd’ tells a story in two parts, both a tribute to Williams’ late mother: Nate, his middle name, and red, his and his mother’s shared favorite color.”

Both retailers in the St’Artup project will open Labor Day weekend and remain in the space through May.

Statements

“HBH Professional and Nate Redd have built an impressive business model without having a visible, high traffic storefront. They were awarded this placement based on the readiness of the businesses they’ve built. I am excited to place them in this opportunity and watch them grow their businesses.” Catherine Esselman, founder of Cat Consulting and program director for St’Artup 317

“The opportunity to participate in St’Artup 317 is a very exciting one that we are over the moon about. We are happy the City and its partners recognized our vision and what we are giving to Indianapolis. This will be a fantastic business venture, and we cannot wait to begin.” A’Bryanna Williams of HBH Professional