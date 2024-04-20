300 Arsenal Tech students receive free laptops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Free laptops on Friday were given to 300 Indianapolis students at Arsenal Technical High School.

Former Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague joined telecommunications giant AT&T and Indianapolis technology refurbishing business Human-I-T to give the devices to families who have struggled with the digital inequality.

Many students who received laptops are about to go off to college. They say the laptops will be a huge help.

Speaking to students at the event, Indiana state Sen. Andrea Hunley, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “As I walked around and I talked to you all sitting here today, I asked you what you’re going to do with your computer, and I heard from a future social worker and a future computer scientist and a future data analyst who told me they are heading off to IUPUI — IU Indianapolis — or Ivy Tech or Notre Dame, and that this technology is opening that door to make that journey, to make that next step a little easier, a little more possible.”

It’s estimated that 13% of Indiana households don’t have access to the internet or connected devices, an issue known as the digital divide.