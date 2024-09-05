$300 million downtown Indy hotel, concert venue project approved

Renderings from Boxcar Development, LLC show the plans for a new hotel and skybridge connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission has given its approval to a $300 million downtown project that includes a new hotel and concert venue.

The commission unanimously approved the Boxcar Development LLC project Wednesday night.

The project will be on the site of the former CSX building along Pennsylvania Street across from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The development includes plans for a 13-story, 170-room Shinola hotel.

Shinola is best known for its boutique hotel in downtown Detroit.

The concert venue, a partnership with Live Nation, would hold 4,000 people.

The new buildings would include a parking garage, and a skybridge that connects to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, and scheduled to be finished in September of 2027.

Herb Simon and the Simon family are financially backing the project.